PPP-PML-N rift deepens over flood relief after Punjab CM criticism of Sindh

(From left) This collage of pictures show PML-N Senator Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar — APP





Cracks appeared to have emerged in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) alliance after leaders from both parties criticised each other on Tuesday.

The public rift between the parties surfaced after the floods, with the PPP demanding that Punjab's flood affectees be assisted through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), while the Punjab government insisted it had its own plans to aid those who had suffered losses in the disaster.

The dispute on the burning issues intensified after the PPP walked out of both the Senate and the National Assembly sessions to protest remarks made by the Punjab CM on the canals and her comments about PPP leaders' reactions to her government's performance during the floods.

The PPP leaders took exception to CM Maryam's statement on Monday, in which she said she wanted to use Punjab's water to cultivate Cholistan. "If Punjab speaks about constructing canals, why does it trouble you? Why object to Punjab's initiatives?" she asked.

"My water, my money — what pain does that cause anyone? Those advising Punjab should keep their advice to themselves," she added.

Earlier today, she doubled down on her criticism of her party's ally, saying that other provinces tried to use the Punjab floods for 'political mileage'.

In her address in Chakwal, CM Maryam reiterated that the Punjab government was rehabilitating flood affectees using its own resources, without asking anyone for help.

Her comments, however, did not sit well with PPP, with its lawmakers announcing a boycott of legislative proceedings until CM Maryam apologises for her remarks.

PPP's Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro said that his party will boycott all legislative proceedings in the Senate until the Punjab CM issues an apology for her comments.

Senator Ghumro said that CM Maryam inaugurated the canals project despite his party's objection to it in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

PPP’s MNA Syed Naveed Qamar said that PPP had experience of dealing with such a devastating flood in the past.

“Why is it taken as criticism if we offer advice based on our experience?” he asked, before criticising Maryam's 'My water, my money' slogan.

PML-N's Senator Rana Sanaullah, however, came to the Punjab CM's defence, saying that it was Maryam's duty to respond to criticism of her performance in the province.

"Punjab CM repeated the same views she had expressed in the CCI. She just meant to say that Punjab should have the right to use its share of water," he added.