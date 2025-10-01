Fazl opposes imposing two-state solution without Palestinian approval

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference at Jamia Noor Ul Anwar Maskeen Pura in Chiniot. — Online/File

Says Palestine issue can't be resolved without recognising Hamas.

Questions why Washington is backing war criminal Netanyahu.

Praises countries for boycotting Netanyahu’s UNGA address.

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said no solution can be forced on Palestinians, stressing they must decide on the two-state solution themselves.

Speaking at a press conference at Jamia Ashrafia, the cleric reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding stance of not recognising Israel, recalling Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s description of the country as illegitimate.

To a question, he said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been declared a criminal by the International Court of Justice, while the US continued to support him.

Maulana Fazl saluted the countries that boycotted Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly in the warmest of words.

The JUI-F chief's condemnation of Israel comes as it continues with its intense offensive across the occupied territory of Gaza, where at least 67,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 168,536 injured since October 7, 2023.

He noted that the US had sidelined Hamas, but without recognising the group as a stakeholder, the Palestine issue could not be resolved.





Casting doubts on the most recent developments, he said the Trump-Netanyahu narrative regarding the much-touted Gaza ceasefire plan could be a ploy for Israel’s expansion.

Picking apart the rulers for their "inability" to govern, the JUI-F chief called out the political leaders who were promoting provincialism, accusing them of deviating from the Constitution.

The religio-political leader also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reflect on whether Pakistan was retreating from its basic stance on Palestine.

Reacting to Israel’s apology over its attack on Qatar, Fazl said it was not enough for the Muslim Ummah and the people of Palestine.

White House on Monday released US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan that calls for a ceasefire, a swap of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave, Hamas disarmament, and a transitional government led by an international body.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan is not the one that contains all of Pakistan’s suggestions.

Dar explained that Islamabad held detailed discussions with Trump's team, asking them what Washington had in mind. He, during a conversation on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" said Trump's team shared certain points, and Pakistan responded that within 24 hours it would submit its amendments to those points.



However, he stressed that the draft subsequently prepared by Washington did not include all of Pakistan’s proposed changes. “This draft does not incorporate all our amendments,” he reiterated.

He noted that Pakistan, along with several partner countries, issued a joint statement appreciating Trump’s efforts. At the same time, they repeated their own agenda, with Dar underlining that Islamabad would continue to pursue this agenda alongside Trump and his team.

Dar added that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia, along with another country, decided to quietly make serious efforts regarding Gaza. Leaders and foreign ministers of these eight nations scheduled a meeting with Trump and his team.

Before this meeting, the eight countries’ foreign ministers devised a joint strategy. According to Dar, Trump told them that within 48 hours, his team and representatives of the eight nations should sit together to prepare a workable plan.

Dar’s statement came a day after Trump — standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — asserted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir, have fully backed his Gaza peace plan.

Just hours before the US president’s announcement, PM Shehbaz had welcomed Trump's plan, saying a durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel is essential for regional stability and economic growth.