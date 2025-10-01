Dylan Efron shares what inspires him the most about Justin Bieber

Photo: Dylan Efron expressed hidden admiration for Justin Bieber

Dylan Efron has opened up about the inspiration he draws from Justin Bieber.

During the latest episode of the ABC dance competition, the Traitors star reflected on his friendship with the SWAG hitmaker while preparing for TikTok night, where he performed to Bieber's track Yukon.

“I love Justin,” the social media influencer said.

“What makes me respect Justin so much is he makes people feel comfortable being vulnerable," he admitted.

"And my experience on this show is like a vulnerable moment for me. He's not perfect, but he's trying to be better every day.”

Efron's partner Daniella Karagach also weighed in on the meaningful song choice, telling cameras, “This is the perfect dance for Dylan to turn into the leading man that [judge] Derek [Hough] wants him to be.”

The younger Efron brother admitted he was also keeping Hough’s past critique in mind heading into the performance. “I'm really going to take what Derek said into consideration,” Dylan explained.

“I’m going to become that leading man,” he concluded.