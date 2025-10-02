Palace wants Meghan Markle directly involved in Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks

Palace fears Meghan Markle is ‘quietly directing’ royal talks as pressure mounts

Buckingham Palace has reportedly made a big move as they want Meghan Markle to get directly involved in Prince Harry and King Charles peace talks.

The decision comes as officials grow uneasy about her continued absence from reconciliation efforts as they believe she is working behind-the-scenes.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex has been trying to mend the bond with the royal family and came to meet Charles during his recent trip to the UK.

However, insiders told Radar Online that the firm is increasingly concerned that Meghan remains on the sidelines.

"The royal family values Harry's attempts to mend fences, and Charles in particular is glad to see the effort,” they said. “Still, Harry is handling the discussions by himself, while Meghan keeps her distance.”

“He's admitted to friends that it feels like an impossible balance – he can't satisfy Meghan while also persuading his family she truly wants reconciliation. To him, it feels like a lose-lose situation,” the insider added.

The source shared that while Harry has expressed “genuine regret” over his past remarks about the royal family, "Meghan, however, hasn't followed suit.”

“She remains convinced they were mistreated and isn't willing to compromise. There's concern within the palace that Harry may be committing to more than he's actually able to deliver."

Hence, the palace official wants Meghan Markle to get directly involved in peace talks rather than "lurking in the background.”