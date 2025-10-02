Punjab CM Maryam refuses to apologise, hits out at critics again

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attends a ceremoney in Lahore on October 2, 2025. —Facebook/Maryam Nawaz

Maryam vows response whenever Punjab comes under attack.

Says she rejects foreign aid calls, pledges to protect dignity.

CM says Punjab exams no longer sold, merit strictly upheld.



Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday categorically declined to apologise for her recent outburst against the PPP, a key coalition partner of the PML-N at the Centre.

The war of words, which began over flood compensation through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), between PPP and PML-N further intensified after the Punjab CM, during an event in Faisalabad, dismissed PPP’s objection over the contentious canal project on the Indus River.

PPP has been calling for the provision of aid to flood victims via BISP — a proposition turned down by the Punjab government.

On Tuesday, PPP’s lawmakers walked out of both the Senate and the National Assembly sessions to protest remarks made by the Punjab CM on the canals and her comments about PPP leaders' reactions to her government's performance during the floods.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, CM Maryam said she would respond whenever Punjab was attacked. She added: “As chief minister, if I don’t speak for Punjab, then who will?”

Her remarks came a day after National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reportedly managed to persuade the PML-N and the PPP to end public criticism against each other, The News reported.

Addressing the event, the Punjab CM said that during the floods, she was lectured to seek international aid, but she would never ask her people to beg with a bowl in hand, nor would she allow their dignity to be compromised.

Referring to the May 9 events, CM Maryam said that whoever encourages you to burn and surround is your “biggest enemy”.

Without naming incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, she said: “On May 9, children were asked to attack the country, but their own children are sitting outside.”

Highlighting her government’s performance, she said: “I have put a full stop to favouritism and rigging.”

Examination centres in Punjab were not sold now, she added.

The Punjab CM said that she is accountable to Allah Almighty and then to the people of Punjab.