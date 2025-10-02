PML-N, PPP 'bury the hatchet' after NA speaker's mediation

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq (centre) pictured along DPM Ishaq Dar, PPP's Naveed Qamar during a meeting between PML-N and PPP leaders on October 1, 2025. — Facebook@SardarAyazSadiq/

PPP terms Punjab CM's remarks "unhelpful for coalition unity".

Negative remarks erode trust, undermined political harmony: PPP.

PML-N assures Bilawal-led party of addressing its reservations.



ISLAMABAD: After days of verbal spat resulting in growing tensions between allies, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq managed to persuade the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to end public criticism against each other, The News reported on Thursday.

The meeting, held in the speaker's chamber, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Senator Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister Rana Mubashir and other senior leaders from the PMLN, while the PPP was represented by Naveed Qamar and Aijaz Jakhrani.

According to sources, PPP leaders voiced concern over Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's recent remarks, terming them unhelpful for coalition unity.

The truce comes after the two parties were engaged in a war of words over flood relief, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), and the utilisation of water resources.

The Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led party had been calling for the provision of aid to flood victims via BISP — a proposition turned down by the Punjab government.

During the NA huddle, the PPP had conveyed its reservation about the recent statements from the PML-N provincial leadership and Punjab CM Maryam and provincial minister, saying that negative statements eroded trust and undermined political harmony, urging restraint from all sides to focus on the joint governance agenda.

The PPP wanted the rules of the game as coalition partners to suggest that no attack should be made against each other's leadership.

Sources said the PML-N leaders assured the PPP of removing their reservations and taking up their concerns with its leadership to sort out the issues.

The PML-N also agreed that the exchange of harsh statements had created unnecessary friction and stressed that it was time to prioritise governance and public service over internal differences.

Though the PPP termed the meeting with the PML-N positive, it conveyed that unless their reservation were removed, the PPP would not be a part of the legislation process.

Sources said NA Speaker Sadiq expressed hope that the allied parties would "move forward together in the larger national and public interest" by shelving their disputes.

A day earlier, senior PML-N leader and PM's adviser Rana Sanaullah, while addressing the PPP's stance on flood relief via BISP, had cast doubts on the data of the BISP.

Referring to Punjab CM' statement about the canals project, Sanaullah said that the province had the right to utilise its share of water as it deemed fit.