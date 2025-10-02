'Pakistan backed Trump's Gaza peace plan after consultation with Muslim nations'

Acting President and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani speaking to the media in Peshawar, on October 2, 2025. — Geo News

"We are consensus builders," says Gilani in Peshawar.

Coalition partners jointly drafted consensus-based Gaza document.

Deputy PM earlier issued detailed clarification statement.

PESHAWAR: Acting President and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said Pakistan’s decision to support US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan was made after consultations with Muslim nations and through collective consensus.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gilani stressed that Pakistan had not made any unilateral decisions and would not do so in the future.

“We are consensus builders,” he remarked. He added that the agreement with President Trump was not the decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or Field Marshal Asim Munir alone, but the result of collective thinking.

The acting president explained that all coalition partners — including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Türkiye, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates — jointly prepared the agreed document. “The deputy prime minister has already given a detailed clarification on the matter,” he added.

Gilani assured that when the parliamentary session begins, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would brief the Parliament to address any concerns. He reiterated that Pakistan’s position was based on broad consultation and consensus within the Muslim world.

Trump’s 20-point plan calls for a ceasefire, a swap of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave, Hamas disarmament, and a transitional government led by an international body.

While Trump had announced that Pakistan’s leadership fully backs the 20-point plan, Deputy Prime Minister Dar earlier stated that the US president’s document did not contain all of Pakistan’s suggestions.

Dar also said Pakistan’s leadership would decide on the possible deployment of personnel to a proposed peace force for Palestine, reaffirming that the country’s policy on the issue remains clear with no change in its stance.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have voiced concerns over the government’s decision to support the Trump-Gaza plan and have demanded clarity on the matter.