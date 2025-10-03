King Charles branded more ‘tactile' than mother Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is praised for being tactile towards general public.

In a fresh comparison with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, His Majesty is labelled more approachable.

Royal commentator Richard Eden tells Daily Mail's Royal podcast Palace Confidential: "I don't think we've seen too many radical changes really. I think the thing that struck me actually is how much more tactile King Charles is than his mother.

"I think it's partly she was Queen for so long there was so much respect and, obviously by the end she was a very elderly woman, that people kept their distance.

"You wouldn't touch the Queen. We've seen with King Charles he's remarkably tactile so he's been hugging people. In a way I didn't see that coming."

Richard added: "I think his cancer has drawn him to the public even quicker perhaps, that sympathy, and the intimations of mortality. The fact that no one knows how long he'll be around has warmed him to people and I think that's increased that level of affection."