 
Geo News

What Kate Middleton was really like during Prince William breakup?

Kate Middleton authentic personality trait has been laid bare by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 03, 2025

What Kate Middleton was really like during Prince William breakup?

Kate Middleton’s real personality has been revealed by a Royal expert.

Richard Eden, who first met the Princess of Wales back when she briefly split with Prince William, admits that she found the future Royal to be friendly.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential, Richard said: “My first interaction with Catherine actually is when she was separated from Prince William, at a party, but I was talking to her and it actually makes me quite wistful because the woman I was talking to next to her was Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who tragically died far, far too young.

“That was at a party where I spoke to Catherine then and I’ve spoken to various members of her family over the years and I have to say generally they have always been very friendly.

Speaking of Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, the expert adds: “Pippa used to be at parties more often than her sister but I would say the Royal Family has been extremely lucky to have the Middletons.”

Queen Camilla cheeky response to joke about her laid bare
Queen Camilla cheeky response to joke about her laid bare
Prince William makes rare remarks on Princess Diana, King Charles painful split
Prince William makes rare remarks on Princess Diana, King Charles painful split
King Charles branded more ‘tactile' than mother Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles branded more ‘tactile' than mother Queen Elizabeth II
After Meghan, Thomas Markle leaves other daughter embarrassed
After Meghan, Thomas Markle leaves other daughter embarrassed
Kate Middleton shares how she left her children disappointed
Kate Middleton shares how she left her children disappointed
Elsie Hewitt heaps praises on baby daddy Pete Davidson
Elsie Hewitt heaps praises on baby daddy Pete Davidson
King Charles does not want to ‘antagonise' Prince Andrew
King Charles does not want to ‘antagonise' Prince Andrew
Duchess Sophie meets rape survivors during foreign visit
Duchess Sophie meets rape survivors during foreign visit