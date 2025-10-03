What Kate Middleton was really like during Prince William breakup?

Kate Middleton’s real personality has been revealed by a Royal expert.

Richard Eden, who first met the Princess of Wales back when she briefly split with Prince William, admits that she found the future Royal to be friendly.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential, Richard said: “My first interaction with Catherine actually is when she was separated from Prince William, at a party, but I was talking to her and it actually makes me quite wistful because the woman I was talking to next to her was Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who tragically died far, far too young.

“That was at a party where I spoke to Catherine then and I’ve spoken to various members of her family over the years and I have to say generally they have always been very friendly.

Speaking of Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, the expert adds: “Pippa used to be at parties more often than her sister but I would say the Royal Family has been extremely lucky to have the Middletons.”