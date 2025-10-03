Kate Middleton shares how she left her children disappointed

Kate Middleton on Thursday received a warm welcome as she visited RAF Coningsby on Wednesday, marking her first official engagement as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the base.

Kat took on the role last year, succeeding Prince William, who previously held the honorary title.

During her visit, she met personnel and their families, stopping to chat with children who formed what onlookers described as the “cutest welcoming committee.”

The princess, who appeared in high spirits, shared a personal glimpse into her family life, revealing that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has ambitions of becoming a fighter pilot.

She added that all three of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis would have been disappointed to miss the chance to see a Typhoon jet up close.

RAF Coningsby, located in Lincolnshire, is one of the Royal Air Force’s main fighter bases and home to the frontline Typhoon Force.

The base also houses the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which preserves historic aircraft.

