 
Geo News

Kate Middleton shares how she left her children disappointed

Kate Middleton on Thursday undertook a royal engagement

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2025

Kate Middleton shares how she left her children disappointed
Kate Middleton shares how she left her children disappointed 

Kate Middleton on Thursday received a warm welcome as she visited RAF Coningsby on Wednesday, marking her first official engagement as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the base.

Kat took on the role last year, succeeding Prince William, who previously held the honorary title. 

During her visit, she met personnel and their families, stopping to chat with children who formed what onlookers described as the “cutest welcoming committee.”

The princess, who appeared in high spirits, shared a personal glimpse into her family life, revealing that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has ambitions of becoming a fighter pilot. 

She added that all three of her children, Prince George,  Princess Charlotte and Louis would have been disappointed to miss the chance to see a Typhoon jet up close.

RAF Coningsby, located in Lincolnshire, is one of the Royal Air Force’s main fighter bases and home to the frontline Typhoon Force. 

The base also houses the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which preserves historic aircraft.

.

Text of Meghan Markle's father's message sparks debate
Text of Meghan Markle's father's message sparks debate
Kate Middleton channels Prince William's RAF legacy in powerful visit
Kate Middleton channels Prince William's RAF legacy in powerful visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton react after 'terrible' attack on 'holiest day'
Prince William, Kate Middleton react after 'terrible' attack on 'holiest day'
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer that 'took me to a bad place'
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer that 'took me to a bad place'
Prince Harry ‘trapped' by royal enemies close to King Charles: Insider
Prince Harry ‘trapped' by royal enemies close to King Charles: Insider
Meghan's sister made fake claim about her father?
Meghan's sister made fake claim about her father?
King Charles releases a strong statement on shocking and saddening news
King Charles releases a strong statement on shocking and saddening news
King Charles called ‘man in grey suit' after Harry's allegation in presidential meeting
King Charles called ‘man in grey suit' after Harry's allegation in presidential meeting