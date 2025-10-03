How King Charles has deeply impressed Donald Trump?

Donald Trump has left the UK deeply impressed by King Charles, it is revealed.

The President of the United States, who made a trip to London and Windsor last month, admitted that he is impressed with His Majesty, after knowing him up close.

He told the reporters: "I don't know, I think just being with King Charles. He's a wonderful guy.

"I got to know him very well. I knew him before, but now I know him a little better.

"The artwork. I saw more paintings than any human being has ever seen and statues. But they treated us great. They treated our country great.

"I view that as being really respectful for our country the way they did it because last night was beautiful.

"And we had the biggest people in the world there. That was respect for our country,” Trump noted.