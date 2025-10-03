SHC suspends KU's notification cancelling Justice Jahangiri's degree

IHC's Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. — IHC website/File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday suspended the University of Karachi’s notification that cancelled the law degree of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

Hearing a plea filed by IHC's Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, SHC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Mohammad Abdur Rahman, also restrained the varsity from taking any further actions based on the Syndicate and Fairmen's Committee recommendations against the judge.

The IHC judge approached the SHC, seeking to declare the University of Karachi's notification regarding the cancellation of his degree null and void.

During today’s hearing, University of Karachi Registrar Professor Imran Siddiqui appeared before the court and sought time to submit a reply.

"We received the notice the day before yesterday," Professor Siddiqui said while seeking more time to respond.

"How much time do you need to submit a reply?," Justice Kalhoro asked.

Barrister Salahuddin, representing Justice Jahangiri, requested the court to suspend KU’s notification until a response is submitted.

While accepting the KU registrar professor’s request for more time, the court adjourned the hearing.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.