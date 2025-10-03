Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' letter after multi-year long incarceration: 'I literally lost my mind'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes full responsibility for all ‘hurt and pain’: Read More

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has just penned a four-page letter that was filed just Thursday, where he issued an apology over the “hurt and pain” he’s caused.”

“There is no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself,” he wrote in his filing.

For those unversed, the 55-year-old even described his experience behind bars and called it the ‘hardest’ period of his life, which led to pain becoming his teacher.”

According to People, he also wrote, “I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children. God blessed me with 7 beautiful children - 3 sons and 4 daughters. I have failed my children as a father...”

“I am unable to be there for my mother when she needs me most. As I write you this letter, I am scared to death. Scared to spend another second away from my mother and my children. I no longer care about the money or the fame. There is nothing more important to me than my family.(sic)”

He also used the letter to highlight how badly effected his business ventures became after he lost his charter schools as well as his career.

“Between of all of my losses and lessons, I can state for a fact that I will never be in another criminal Courtroom again and I do not believe any other person would do anything similar from fear of similar punishment,” he added.

So “if you give me a chance,” he asked. “I would like the opportunity to share my story with people to prevent at least one person from making the mistakes that I’ve made...”

“Make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance,” he chimed in saying before adding, that he accepts “full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs” and is also “sincerely sorry for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others.”

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core. Jail is designed to break you mentally, physically and spiritually.”

“Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. I can’t change the past, but I can change the future.

“I know that God put me here to transform me. Since incarceration, I have gone through a spiritual reset. I’m on a journey that will take time and hard work.”

He even referenced the moment where surveillance footage saw him hitting and kicking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and called himself “dead wrong” for lashing out.

“I literally lost my mind,” he wrote. “I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry.”

Near the end he also highlighted the strides he’s made in prison and admitted, hes spent his days “reading books, writing, working out, or in therapy” and even managed to stay “sober for the first time in 25 years.”