Minister apologises for press club assault, assures implementation of journalists' demands





State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry speaks during a media talk in Islamabad, October 3, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo New

Govt in constant contact with NPC leadership: Talal Chaudhry.

Minister vows to implement NPC demands in letter and spirit.

He expresses solidarity with media over "regrettable" incident.



ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry on Friday issued an apology for the assault on journalists at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, which took place a day earlier when police stormed the premises and beat several journalists.

At a media talk in Islamabad, Chaudhry assured the media fraternity that the government will implement all the demands put forward by the journalists.

"We will address the issue in accordance with the guidelines of the press club and journalist organisations to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he said.

The issue stems from the Islamabad police's raid at the NPC during a protest organised by the Awami Action Committee.

Police manhandled journalists who began documenting the events with photos and videos. Visuals also showed police personnel snatching journalists' cameras and mobile phones.

The assault on the NPC triggered widespread condemnation, with journalists' organisations issuing a joint statement describing it as an attack on press freedom and part of a wider campaign against journalists.

In his media talk, the state minister for interior affairs expressed solidarity with the media over the incident, which he described as "deeply regrettable".

"On my arrival at the press club yesterday, I assured the journalist community that we stand by you," he told reporters.

He added: "I not only condemned the incident but also expressed my personal solidarity with the media fraternity."

Chaudhry also reiterated that all demands put forward by the NPC leadership would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The government was committed to ensuring justice, he said, adding that immediate steps had already been taken in consultation with NPC leadership, including directions for accountability of those responsible.

Chaudhry said the Interior Ministry and law enforcement agencies were in constant contact with NPC leadership and would continue to extend full cooperation.

Earlier, journalists staged a walkout from the National Assembly proceedings in protest over Thursday's incident at the press club.