Fergie scandal hits Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hard as royal roles at risk

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s royal future shaken by parents’ downfall

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be struggling as the ongoing scandal surrounding their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, begins to hit them hard.

A royal insider told Heat Magazine that the sisters are facing mounting pressure as their family name becomes increasingly linked to the fallout from Andrew and Fergie’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice recently stepped down from a children’s charity connected to Prince Philip, just weeks after more damaging revelations emerged.

Moreover, the York sisters may now be forced to choose between spending Christmas with the royals or their now-ostracised parents.

“It’s become increasingly clear that the York name is now tainted by Andrew and Sarah’s association with Epstein, and that’s rubbed off on Beatrice and Eugenie whether it’s fair to them or not,” the source said.

They continued, “They took their father at his word that it all would die down and go away eventually, and it certainly didn’t cross their mind that they’d be dragged into the mess by virtue of their parents’ behaviour.

“They’ve had this nightmare hanging over them for so many years and now it's really biting them hard and turning their lives upside down.”