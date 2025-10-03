 
Geo News

Fergie scandal hits Princess Beatrice, Eugenie hard as royal roles at risk

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie face royal fallout as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson scandals deepen

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2025

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s royal future shaken by parents’ downfall
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s royal future shaken by parents’ downfall

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be struggling as the ongoing scandal surrounding their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, begins to hit them hard.

A royal insider told Heat Magazine that the sisters are facing mounting pressure as their family name becomes increasingly linked to the fallout from Andrew and Fergie’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice recently stepped down from a children’s charity connected to Prince Philip, just weeks after more damaging revelations emerged.

Moreover, the York sisters may now be forced to choose between spending Christmas with the royals or their now-ostracised parents.

“It’s become increasingly clear that the York name is now tainted by Andrew and Sarah’s association with Epstein, and that’s rubbed off on Beatrice and Eugenie whether it’s fair to them or not,” the source said.

They continued, “They took their father at his word that it all would die down and go away eventually, and it certainly didn’t cross their mind that they’d be dragged into the mess by virtue of their parents’ behaviour.

“They’ve had this nightmare hanging over them for so many years and now it's really biting them hard and turning their lives upside down.”

Prince Andrew holds on to key royal tradition with King Charles' quiet approval
Prince Andrew holds on to key royal tradition with King Charles' quiet approval
Inside Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's plans for a counter attack
Inside Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's plans for a counter attack
Duchess Sophie marks second day in Congo with emotional visit
Duchess Sophie marks second day in Congo with emotional visit
King Charles faces major 'humiliating' blow
King Charles faces major 'humiliating' blow
Prince William releases statement after remarks about bringing change to monarchy video
Prince William releases statement after remarks about bringing change to monarchy
Prince Andrew offered blank check by publishers for tell-all memoir
Prince Andrew offered blank check by publishers for tell-all memoir
Meghan Markle starts to develop a rift with Prince Harry over Archie
Meghan Markle starts to develop a rift with Prince Harry over Archie
Prince Harry fights to get Archie, Lilibet another royal birthright that 'makes no sense'
Prince Harry fights to get Archie, Lilibet another royal birthright that 'makes no sense'