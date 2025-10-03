Taylor Swift reveals the first person she fangirled over

Photo: Taylor Swift shares her favourite 'Spice Girl': 'Crazy'

Taylor Swift is proving that she is just like the rest of us, a lifelong Spice Girls fangirl.

During her recent appearance on Heart Radio, the 35-year-old superstar came face-to-face with her childhood idol, Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice.

Swift could not hold back her excitement and said, "It’s so crazy to actually get to be in the same room as you."

"Because I was telling you, I had your doll," Swift confessed, recalling the iconic 1990s Spice Girls Barbies.

The singer explained just how coveted Bunton's Barbie was in her friend group growing up, "The Baby Spice doll, and it was, like, my favorite one."

"We would all fight over who got to be you amongst the girls who were blonde."

In other words, for young Swift, Bunton was not just a pop star, she was the blueprint of girlhood cool.

Swift went on to express how much Bunton’s influence shaped her, telling the radio host, “You just mean the world to me. You were the first person I, like, freaked out over.”