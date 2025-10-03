 
Geo News

Taylor Swift reveals the first person she fangirled over

Taylor Swift gushed over the 'Spice Girl' who meant the world to me

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift shares her favourite Spice Girl: Crazy
Photo: Taylor Swift shares her favourite 'Spice Girl': 'Crazy'

Taylor Swift is proving that she is just like the rest of us, a lifelong Spice Girls fangirl.

During her recent appearance on Heart Radio, the 35-year-old superstar came face-to-face with her childhood idol, Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice. 

Swift could not hold back her excitement and said, "It’s so crazy to actually get to be in the same room as you."

"Because I was telling you, I had your doll," Swift confessed, recalling the iconic 1990s Spice Girls Barbies.

The singer explained just how coveted Bunton's Barbie was in her friend group growing up, "The Baby Spice doll, and it was, like, my favorite one."

"We would all fight over who got to be you amongst the girls who were blonde." 

In other words, for young Swift, Bunton was not just a pop star, she was the blueprint of girlhood cool.

Swift went on to express how much Bunton’s influence shaped her, telling the radio host, “You just mean the world to me. You were the first person I, like, freaked out over.”

New update on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing comes out: report
New update on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing comes out: report
Taylor Swift reveals sweet detail about engagement ring
Taylor Swift reveals sweet detail about engagement ring
Amanda Holden reveals ambition beyond ‘Britain's Got Talent'
Amanda Holden reveals ambition beyond ‘Britain's Got Talent'
Sharon Osbourne opens up about ‘last chapter' with Ozzy Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne opens up about ‘last chapter' with Ozzy Osbourne
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs makes new plea ahead of sentencing
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs makes new plea ahead of sentencing
Kylie Kelce opens up about pain of having a miscarriage: 'It still hurts'
Kylie Kelce opens up about pain of having a miscarriage: 'It still hurts'
Sarah Michelle Gellar gets candid about regretful red carpet style choices
Sarah Michelle Gellar gets candid about regretful red carpet style choices
Morgan Wallen words during 2024 arrest finally revealed
Morgan Wallen words during 2024 arrest finally revealed