Pak-Saudi defence pact could become Eastern Nato if more nations join: DPM Dar

DPM and FM Ishaq Dar speaks during a NA session on October 3, 2025. — X@NAofPakistan

Pact would have treated India’s strikes an attack on KSA: Dar.

More nations wish to sign defence pact with Pakistan: Dar.

DPM Dar hopes Pakistan will lead 57 Islamic nations in future.

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday asserted that Pakistan's defence pact with Saudi Arabia has the potential to evolve into an Eastern North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) if more nations decide to join it.

“Our defence pact with Saudi Arabia is significant. More countries now want to sign a similar agreement with us,” he said while speaking during a National Assembly session.

Islamabad and Riyadh signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" on September 17, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

Stressing the significance of the pact, DPM Dar said that several Arab and Muslim nations have expressed their wish to sign such an agreement with Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister was of the view that the pact could expand to include other countries, potentially transforming it into a "new Nato or Eastern Nato".

“By God’s Will, Pakistan will lead 57 Islamic nations,” he said.

Recalling India’s aggression against Pakistan in May, the deputy prime minister said that, under the defence pact, such strikes on Pakistan would have been considered as an attack on Saudi Arabia.

'Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan not ours'

During the speech, DPM Dar also said that the 20-point Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump was different from the draft proposed by the Muslim countries, including Pakistan.

"The 20-point [Gaza peace plan] made public by President Trump is truly not ours and changes have been made to our draft," he said.

Trump’s peace plan includes a ceasefire, a swap of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament, and the establishment of a transitional government under an international body.

However, Pakistan has distanced itself from President Trump's plan, with DPM Dar previously clarifying that the proposal was not the one that contained all of Pakistan’s suggestions.