Photo: Emma Bunton recalls chatting with Taylor Swift's mom

Emma Bunton recently recalled visiting Taylor Swift.

During her recent appearance on Heart Radio, the 35-year-old superstar came face-to-face with her childhood idol Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice, and couldn’t help but gush over her.

Clearly flustered by the adoration, Bunton admitted with a laugh, “I’m really going red now. I mean, I don’t know how to take all this in.”

The pop icons also bonded over Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, with Bunton revealing she attended the show twice.

During one of these visits, she sat next to Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, during the London performance.

Swift admitted she was stunned to learn Baby Spice was in her audience.

“Yeah, that blew me away," she admitted while noting, That absolutely blew me away. Because they gave me a list of who’s going to be at the show, and I was looking it over backstage."

"And I saw you on the list, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ And I could see you.”

Bunton recalled the night fondly, sharing, “I was next to your mom and dad, and it was so lovely. We had such a lovely night we chatted.”

According to Swift, the feeling was mutual and her mom “adored” Bunton.