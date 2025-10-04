Sindh govt announces fines up to Rs50,000 for traffic violations

Traffic police officials charge a challan for violating the traffic rules at Saddar area in Karachi on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. — PPI

12 Schedule of Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965, amended.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has implemented a revised system that includes substantial fines and demerit points for traffic offences throughout the province by amending the Twelfth Schedule as per Section 121-A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement that strict action will be taken against violations, including overspeeding, signal breaking, wrong-way driving, overloading, and driving without a licence, The News reported.

The revised list increases fines according to vehicle type, including motorcycles, cars-jeeps, public service vehicles, and heavy transport. He said that overspeeding will carry a fine of Rs5,000 for motorcycles, Rs15,000 for cars, and Rs20,000 for heavy transport, along with eight demerit points.

Memon said driving without a licence will result in a fine of up to Rs50,000 and six demerit points. Reckless driving will carry a fine of Rs25,000 and eight points. Similarly, strict penalties will apply for one-wheeling, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, using tinted windows, driving in the wrong lane, and carrying passengers on the roof.

Senior Minister Memon said these measures have been taken to save lives and improve road safety. He said the government’s aim is not simply to collect fines but to protect citizens.

He said violations such as signal breaking, overspeeding, and one-wheeling are not minor offences but life-threatening actions that endanger both drivers and others. Strict action will now be taken against such violators, and the licences of repeat offenders may be suspended or revoked.

He added that the government is working to introduce a digital monitoring system and enhance the capacity of the traffic police to modernise traffic management. He said the demerit points system will help track repeat offenders, noting that such systems are successfully implemented in developed countries.

Public awareness campaigns will also be launched to encourage citizens to follow traffic laws responsibly. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the new regulations to prevent accidents, improve traffic flow, and make roads safer for everyone.

Earlier, chairing a meeting to review the performance and strategy of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Friday, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan warned that motorists driving above 150 kilometres per hour on motorways will face registration of first information report (FIR).

Aleem Khan has directed to ensure full enforcement of overspeeding and axle-load policies. He said vehicles exceeding 120km/h would face fines, while driving beyond 150km/h would lead to criminal proceedings.

The minister stressed that accidents must be prevented through awareness campaigns, pamphlet distribution, and warning boards at entry points.

