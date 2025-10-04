14 Indian proxy terrorists killed in Balochistan's Khuzdar operation: sources

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, on March 25, 2020. — AFP

20 terrorists also injured in Khuzdar operation: security sources.

Say residents of Khuzdar's Zehri area praise security forces.

Adds forces remain fully committed to eliminating terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down 14 terrorists linked to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan during an operation in the Zehri area of Balochistan’s Khuzdar, security sources said on Saturday

They added that the operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan, resulting in the killing of at least 14 terrorists, while 20 militants were also injured.

Residents of Khuzdar's Zehri area praised the operation, acknowledging the efforts of the security forces in restoring peace and stability to the region, they said.

Sources added that the security forces remain fully committed to eliminating the remaining militants of the Fitna al-Hindustan.

The Zehri operation comes days after security forces killed seven India-sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Sherani district of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij or the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR added.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

The CRSS report highlights that by Q3, the ongoing year has proven nearly as deadly as all of 2024, with 2,414 fatalities recorded compared to the entire tally of 2024, which reported 2,546 deaths in total.

Out of the total 901 fatalities in Q3, 516 (57%) were those of the outlaws, whereas there were 385 civilian and military martyrdoms.

Further breakdown reveals that civilian deaths stood at 219 (24%), whereas 166 (18%) security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).

Comparing the Q3 statistics with Q2 (616 fatalities), the report pointed out that KP and Balochistan reported the highest increase in casualties, with 64% (from 390 to 638 fatalities) and 21% (from 190 to 230) surge, respectively.