Glen Powell explains why 'Chad Powers' role means so much to him

Photo: Glen Powell reflects on 'Chad Powers' role: 'So cool'

Glen Powell is looking back fondly on his breakout role as he gears up for a new chapter on television.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the Twisters star reflected on his early days on Scream Queens while discussing his latest project, Chad Powers, which he co-created and executive produced.

“I actually did not talk to Ryan [Murphy] about all this, but Ryan's still a great buddy,” Powell said, noting that he didn’t seek out the Scream Queens creator while building his new show.

“That character, that Chad, was a really special time in my life where I didn't really have a lot going on.”

The actor recalled joining the star-studded cast of the Fox horror comedy, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

“It was an amazing moment where I got to be a part of this really stellar cast of all these exciting people,” he shared.

“I was the unknown person coming into this cast with Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Roberts and Lea Michele and Keke Palmer.”

Calling the experience “so cool,” Powell said he has kept in touch with many of his former castmates over the years.

“I'm so happy that I get to come back to TV in this way with a show that's just as fun,” he added in conclusion.