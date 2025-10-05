 
MGK recalls his wildest fan encounter: 'That was gnarly'

MGK lifts the curtain on his most unforgettable interaction with a fan

October 05, 2025

MGK just recalled his most memorable interaction with a fan.

On Wednesday, October 1, at The Drop, a live interview series hosted at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A., the 35-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter reminisced about his all-time craziest encounter with a fan.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealed that once a vehement fan laid down on the street before his tour bus in order to keep him from leaving the area.

He recounted, “In Europe, [...] this fan was, like, ‘I didn't get enough time with you in the show.’ And so he laid in front of the bus.”

“And we were like, ‘Bro, you got to move.’ He inched closer to the wheel. He was like, ‘I'm not moving, bro.’ And my boy [...] picked him up and put him in a flower pot. His head's in a flower pot. His legs are sticking out the flower pot,” the Rage Pack hitmaker explained.

“We get back in the bus, we're like, ‘That was gnarly,’ [Then] the bus driver's like, ‘He's in front of the wheels again. He wanted more time, which was sweet,” he remarked.

On the professional front, MGK dropped his seventh studio album, Lost Americana, on August 8, 2025 and he is currently preparing for his forthcoming tour for the album, which will begin on November 15 and will end on July 1, 2026. 

