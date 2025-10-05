Meghan Markle's visit to Paris Fashion Week: Real reason revealed

Meghan Markle breaks silence after secret visit to Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle's spokesperson has revealed the real reason why the duchess made a secret visit to Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking to the People, the spokesperson said about Archie and Lilibet doting mother that the “As Ever” founder’s appearance was to support pal Pierpaolo Piccioli, who became Creative Director for the House in July.

The Spokesperson said, “Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.

“They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”

Meghan has “long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga,” the report also quoted the spokesperson as saying on the duchess trip.

Meghan Markle was dressed in an ivory-coloured Balenciaga suit with cape for a rare trip to Europe from her home in California.

Other VIPs included recently married Lauren Bezos, wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, and "The Devil Wears Prada" star Anne Hathaway.

Meanwhile, Meghan announced her arrival in the French capital with an Instagram story.