'Worse than men's team': Reactions pour in as Pakistan women's lose to India

India's Richa Ghosh in action during their Women's World Cup 2025 game against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. – ICC

Pakistan's women's cricket team suffered their second consecutive defeat during the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 as India beat the Green Shirts by 88 runs in Colombo on Sunday.

After opting to bowl first, the national side dismissed India for 247 — the first time they have done so in a One-Day International (ODI) format.

However, Pakistan's batting line-up faltered in the chase, and they were bowled out for 159 in 43 overs.

Fans lashed out at the Green Shirts for failing against the arch-rivals, similar to the men's team on the big stage.

A heartbroken fan stated that the women's team was worse than the men's cricket team.

"So the fact of the matter is Pakistan women's cricket team is worse than their so-called men's," the fan wrote.

In an apparent jibe at both men's and women's sides, another wrote, "Pakistan Women's team can only win against one side in this wide world and that is Pakistan Men's team."

Fans also slammed the dismal strike rate of the national side while chasing the 248-run target in the high-stakes game.

"Pakistan women playing better test than their men's team," a fan wrote.



