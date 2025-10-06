 
Sydney Sweeney shares brutal routine behind ‘Christy' transformation

'Christy' is all set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025

October 06, 2025

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking prep for boxer role in 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney dished on gaining 35 lbs after a relentless three months of training for her portrayal as a female boxer in her new movie.

In a recent chat during a Q&A session at Hamptons International Film Festival, Sydney, on Sunday, the actress shared insights into her diet and exercise routine for her role as female boxer Christy Martin in the biopic Christy.

"Every morning I would weight train for an hour, then I would go and do boxing for three hours, and then another hour of weight training at night. I did that every single day for three months, with a nutritionist, so eating a bunch of food and protein shakes and supplements. I, in that span of time, gained, like, 35lbs," Sweeney shared.

The Euphoria star revealed that Martin was also "involved" during the making of the biopic.

She went on to say, "She kind of became my best friend. Having her with us was a really powerful experience."

"I've never had the person who I'm portraying watch me. You're never really sure what they're thinking. But as it went on, I just wanted her there the entire time because I was able to study her and listen to her and have her thoughts and opinions there whenever I needed," the Echo Valley actress shared.

"I try to lose myself completely for a role, so I try not to carry any of my own stuff into their life. But I honestly learned so much from Christy that I applied to myself," Sweeney concluded.

