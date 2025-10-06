Emily Blunt gives Dwayne Johnson sweet shoutout

Emily Blunt reflects on friendship with 'The Smashing Machine' costar Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt is opening up about her bond with longtime friend and costar Dwayne Johnson.

The actress, 42, was at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The Smashing Machine, when she reflected on her costar Johnson, 53, being a steady source of support.

“Oh my God, he’s just the best friend,” Blunt told People Magazine. “He is endlessly joyful about other people’s successes. He’s innately kind. He’s wise.”

Blunt went on to call Johnson a calming influence in her life. “He gives incredible advice. He’s steady. That zen Polynesian vibe, he lives by it. And so in that way he’s a very calming person to talk to if you’re in the chaos of what this industry can be sometimes.”

For those unversed, Johnson is of Polynesian descent, as his mother, Ata Johnson, is Samoan.

The pair first worked together on Disney’s 2021 fantasy adventure Jungle Cruise, and Blunt previously described their “very fast” friendship.

“We just became very fast friends, like an immediate secret language, which I think you feel with certain people that you work with,” the Oppenheimer star recalled at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

“We just talked and shared our souls. And I was just really taken by, I guess, how different he was from what I had imagined,” she added. “He was so gentle and quite interior and sort of contemplative and kind, just easy. Like, so lovely to be around, funny and quick, all these qualities.”