'Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs shares raw reflection on 27 years of sobriety

Jason Isaacs recalls 'first day' after quitting drugs, alcohol

Jason Isaac is celebrating 27 years of his soberity journey.

The White Lotus actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday, October 5, to mark the milestone with a lengthy reflection on his sobriety journey.

The 62-year-old actor looked back on his first day as sober in 1998, writing, “27 years ago today the sun rose on the first 24 hours I'd had clean of drugs or alcohol in my entire adult life. I didn't wake up that way because I didn't wake up. I hadn't been to bed.”

Sharing how he used to keep himself away from drugs and alcohol during initial days of soberirty, Isaac recalled, "To keep away from temptation and to avoid tearing up my floorboards (again), or searching every item of clothing (again) - both surprisingly fruitful over the previous days - I'd spent the entire night naked in a high street sauna with a procession of bemused cab drivers. I had no idea how long it would last but that morning, as I emerged blinking, pink and massively over-cooked, I felt something I hadn't felt for decades. Hope.”

The Harry Potter alum continued, “One step at a time, one day at a time, sometimes one hour, one deep breath, or even one inhumanly large bar of chocolate at a time, it's now 27 years.”

So I'm writing to say that it's possible...Just take the first baby step and surrender.”

“Thank you to everyone who helped and continues to help me try and stay sane in an insane world...I'm so grateful to be present in life, even for the awful things, the painful things, the scary things. I ran from them before and now, sometimes, not always, I run at them. I show up. Good luck. You can do it. X," Isaac added.