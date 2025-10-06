 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's France visit raises big question

'Meghan Markle makes Paris Fashion Week debut after reinventing herself as a lifestyle influencer'

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

October 06, 2025

Meghan Markle's France visit raises big question

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reacted to the duchess trip to Paris Fashion Week.

Angela was commenting on the video shared by Oli London, a news contributor on X, formerly Twitter handle.

“Meghan Markle makes Paris Fashion Week debut after reinventing herself as a lifestyle influencer,” he said and added, “The Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show, despite the brand previously sparking outrage for its controversial children’s campaign.”

Commenting on it, Angela raised a big question.

The royal expert said, “Isn't Paris equally dangerous as London. Why is she risking it. Ahhh lots of photos.”

Meghan Markles France visit raises big question

She continued, “And not a word about her father who is not caught in the Philippine earthquake, but must have been terrified.”

Angela was referring to Meghan and Harry’s claims about security in London.

Earlier, speaking to the People, the spokesperson said about Meghan that the “As Ever” founder’s appearance was to support pal Pierpaolo Piccioli, who became Creative Director for the House in July.

The Spokesperson said, “Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.

“They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”

