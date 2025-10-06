Queen Camilla turns emotional in new statement

Queen Camilla pens a statement full of emotion and remembrance

Queen Camilla has just released a statement full of emotion and memories following the death of one of her close pals, Dame Jilly Cooper.

The statement has been shared to the Royal Family’s Instagram account and includes a black and white image of the author, under which are the words, “I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night.”

The personal message by the Queen also included words of praise and reads, “very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades.”

“In person she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many – and it was a particular pleasure to see her just a few weeks ago at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival where she was, as ever, a star of the show,” she even said.

As a result, “I join my husband the King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family,” she said in her concluding words. “And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs. Camilla R.”

For those unversed, the author died on Sunday, after suffering a fall.

Since news of her death came out even her agent, Felicity Blunt, has spoken out and said, "The privilege of my career has been working with a woman who has defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over fifty years ago."

"You wouldn't expect books categorised as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time, but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things - class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility."

As well as her children, Felix and Emily, who, according to Sky News Australia have said, “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds.”