The Invictus Foundation shares some behind the scenes snaps from their trip to Korea

Following their trip to the Korean veteran community has just shared some behind the scenes snaps

By
Hiba Anjum
|

October 06, 2025

The Invictus Games Foundation has just showed off some snaps from their most recent trip to Seoul, Korea where they worked to build “lasting connections with the Korean veteran community.”

According to the foundation’s official Instagram account, “the event focused on supporting wounded, injured and sick service personnel, offering a powerful exchange of ideas on recovery and rehabilitation.”

They even tugged at heartstrings when they said, “we are proud to see such deep respect for the Invictus movement and the shared belief in the power of sport to transform lives.”

According to the official website, “The annual conference provided a platform to exchange ideas on rehabilitation for the WIS community, with perspectives from the Republic of Korea and across the international Invictus Community of Nations.”

The team’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith and Head of Operations Caroline Davis represented the Foundation and Caroline said, “We aim to strengthen ties with each member of the Invictus Community of Nations and increase our regional presence, learning the nuances, difficulties and opportunities presented by each member of our community. It is vital that we continue to share best practice across borders, building a global community on common values.”

Check it out Below: 


