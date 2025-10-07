'Phantom of the Opera' star Ben Lewis breathes his last at 46

Ben Lewis, best known for starring in The Phantom of the Opera, passed away at the age of 46.

The actor died of bowel cancer on Monday, October 6. Ben's friend and Australian TV host Todd Woodbridge also confirmed the star's death on his social media account.

"Today we lost Ben Lewis one my families dearest friends way to young and the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats!" said Todd.

He further penned, "Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and In Phantom of the Opera on the West End.. more importantly he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with."

"So many fond memories of holidays together in Scotland, visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty’s Theatre in London to times spent at Wimbledon… and our last pic together in late June at our home…sending our love to all the family tonight," added the TV host.

For those unversed, Ben was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February last year.

Throughout his acting career, Ben appeared in many stage shows, including The Phantom of the Opera, Urinetown, A Little Night Music, and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.