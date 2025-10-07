 
Geo News

'Phantom of the Opera' star Ben Lewis breathes his last at 46

Ben Lewis was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February 2024

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2025

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis breathes his last at 46
'Phantom of the Opera' star Ben Lewis breathes his last at 46

Ben Lewis, best known for starring in The Phantom of the Opera, passed away at the age of 46.

The actor died of bowel cancer on Monday, October 6. Ben's friend and Australian TV host Todd Woodbridge also confirmed the star's death on his social media account.

"Today we lost Ben Lewis one my families dearest friends way to young and the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats!" said Todd.

He further penned, "Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and In Phantom of the Opera on the West End.. more importantly he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with." 

"So many fond memories of holidays together in Scotland, visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty’s Theatre in London to times spent at Wimbledon… and our last pic together in late June at our home…sending our love to all the family tonight," added the TV host.

For those unversed, Ben was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February last year.

Throughout his acting career, Ben appeared in many stage shows, including The Phantom of the Opera, Urinetown, A Little Night Music, and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over 'Smashing Machine's worst opening
Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over 'Smashing Machine's worst opening
George Clooney reveals why aging makes him uneasy
George Clooney reveals why aging makes him uneasy
Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise
Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise
Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life
Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food
George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food