Kirsten Dunst opens up difficult year: 'Horrible times'

Photo: Kirsten Dunst recalls going through 'horrible times'

Kirsten Dunst has gotten candid about the terrifying health emergency her four-year-old son endured earlier this year.

The event happened while the family was in Budapest, and as fans will know, the Spider-Man actress shares sons Ennis, 7, and James, 4, with husband Jesse Plemons.

In a new chat, she revealed that what was supposed to be a six-month stay in Hungary for work quickly turned into a nightmare.

“We all went as a family. We enrolled them in the International School there and then my son had appendicitis and emergency surgery and then recovered for a week and then had a blockage,” Dunst recalled during her recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast.

“So basically, my time in Budapest was horrible. It was horrible.”

When co-host Jason Bateman noted that it was rare for a four-year-old to have appendicitis, Dunst admitted she began questioning everything.

“Everyone's like, 'Drink the water there.' So I was like, 'Yeah, the water's great.' And now I'm freaking out, like, 'Was it the water?' I don't know.”

Reflecting on the difficult year, the Bring It On star shared, “Everyone's had a s*** year, it seems like, but like the first part of our year was pretty bad.”

Dunst, who married Plemons in 2022 after meeting on the set of Fargo in 2016, had previously mentioned the ordeal in her Town & Country interview in August but had declined to share details at the time.

She assured that her son is now “fine” and fully recovered.