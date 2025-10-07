 
'Adolescence' director Philip Barantini, Ed Sheeran join hands for new project

'Adolescence' director Philip Barantini is reportedly helming a new Ed Sheeran project

Web Desk
October 07, 2025

Adolescence director Philip Barantini has been confirmed for a brand-new Netflix project. 

Reportedly, this time he is teaming up with Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran.

The upcoming feature promises a blend of cinematic ambition and live performance, with Barantini bringing his signature one-take intensity to the music world.

According to the streaming platform's official logline, “Ed Sheeran has created a groundbreaking, one-shot music experience directed by Adolescence’s Emmy winner Philip Barantini. One Shot — premiering November 21 and all captured in a single take — follows the Grammy winner on an unforgettable journey through the streets of New York City as he delights pedestrians with impromptu performances of his greatest hits.”

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne explained the power of Barantini’s style, telling Digital Spy, “That thing of the unblinking eye forces you into complexity, and hopefully forces the audience into complexity.”

In addition to this, Ashley Walters once recalled to Capital XTRA Breakfast how a single mistake during Adolescence filming left him “in bits.”

“In episode two, I chase a kid at the end, and I used his name when calling my son instead of my son's character’s name right at the end,” he shared. “You know when you’ve dropped the ball? It’s like you’re dropping a ball for everyone. It’s like a football team, bro.”

Barantini later reassured Walters, saying, “‘Maybe the character is so discombobulated…’ but I was like, ‘Phil, let’s just go again. Let’s go again,’” Walters laughed.

