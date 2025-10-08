Kylie Jenner seen with Timothee Chalamet in rare outing

Kylie Jenner spotted with Timothee Chalamet after two months

Kylie Jenner was just seen with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, for the first time in two months.

The 28-year-old model was seen with him after flying from Paris to New York to support the actor at the premiere of his new film Marty Supreme at the New York Film Festival.

Kylie was photographed backstage at the event with Timothee, who seemed to be standing alongside her in footage shared on social media by @TheNYFF.

The couple attempted to keep a low profile and both of them were dressed in black. Kylie wore a cropped short-sleeve shirt and low-rise trousers while the Dune star wore a bomber jacket and paired it with eyeglasses and a baseball cap.

This appearance is the couple’s first public outing since August, when they were photographed by fans at a coffee shop in Budapest.

At that time, Timothee was filming Dune: Part Three in Hungary, where he has spent quite a lot of time the previous months.

The Budapest café, who are on social media with the handle, Budapest Baristas, shared an image of Kylie and Timothee on their Instagram, an wrote: “Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda, we were so in confusion, we could barely concentrate, but I think you can see on our face. Thank god everyone look at them not us. They were super nice and kind thank you for coming @kyliejenner @tchalamet.”

Before attending her boyfriend’s premiere, billionaire Kylie was in France just a few hours before attending the Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The couple’s trip to NYC comes amid reports that the tow maintain their relationship despite hectic work schedules.

A source told Daily Mail that Kylie “secretly jets off to see him when she can”, and added: “She helps him out as much as she can, like gives him space to work and has her private jet on standby in case he needs to go somewhere fast.”