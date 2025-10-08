South Africa cricket team arrives in Pakistan for two-match Test series

South African players of Test squad reach Lahore to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan. —x@TheRealPCB

South Africa’s Test squad arrived in Lahore on Wednesday to kick off their tour of Pakistan for a two-match Test series, scheduled to begin on October 12.

The team will spend the next few days training and acclimatising to local conditions before taking on Pakistan in the red ball series, which will kick off both teams' new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

South Africa are touring Pakistan for series in all formats of the game. The first Test is scheduled from October 12 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the second Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Pakistan will be trying to make a good start to its ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 as they finished at the bottom of the table in the last championship, having lost nine out of their 14 matches.

On the other hand, South Africa will be eager to begin their title-defence campaign with a solid performance.

Following the red ball series, three T20Is and as many ODIs will be played from October 28 to November 8. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and South Africa are now available for sale.

Fans can purchase tickets online through the official platform, while physical tickets are available at TCS Express Centres from Thursday, October 8.

Test schedule

First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from October 12 to 16

Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Pakistan's Test squad: Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa's Test Squad: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.