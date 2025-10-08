Seth Rogen reveals shocking reason behind ‘ban' from Emmy Awards

Seth Rogen ‘banned’ from hosting Primetime Emmy Awards

Seth Rogen just revealed that he has been “banned” from hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 43-year-old actor and comedian, whose show The Studio made history and bagged 13 accolades at this year’s ceremony, has not hosted the ceremony since 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he said: "I presented there, I think it was four years ago at this point, and I have not been invited back."

The late night host Jimmy recalled how Seth referenced the setting for the pandemic ceremony and explained: "You said, and this is a direct quote: ‘Let me start by saying there’s way too many of us in this little room. What are they doing?'”

"'They said this was outdoors. It is not. They lied to us. We are in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?’” he added.

Seth insisted that the producers had lied to him by claiming that the ceremony would be held outdoors in light of the pandemic.

He added: "And I had all intention of doing the dumb schtick that they had written for me. And then I showed up, and I was like, ‘We’re in a tent. I can’t ignore this.’”

"'We’re going to kill these old … Eugene Levy‘s here. We’re going to kill Eugene Levy. I don’t want to do that,'" Seth hilariously mentioned.

The Superbad star acknowledged that some Emmy producers were "outwardly p**sed off" by the end of his monologue, while Jimmy confirmed he is actually "banned" from hosting the show in the future.

He said: "Can I tell you something? I checked today because, you know, I’ve hosted the Emmys quite a few times. And you are indeed banned from presenting.”

Seth light-heartedly mentioned Jimmy's own recent suspension, when his late night talk show was briefly halted from airing.

He quipped: "I'm with you. I'm like you. They're trying to silence me."