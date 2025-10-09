Prince Harry 'minders' are enough as stalker emerges in UK

October 09, 2025
Prince Harry does not deserve taxpayer funded security despite his latest customer threat.
The Duke of Sussex, who was stalked twice by a lady during his latest trip to the UK, is not qualified for government funded security.
Former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards said: " I mean, every day you pick a paper up, someone's got a stalker. Mylene Class has got a stalker.
He tells The Sun: “I mean, do they deserve protection from them? As the late queen said, you can't be half in and half out of the royal family.”
The royal photographer added: "I don't think he should get the government to the Home Office to protect him.
"I think he's got these minders with him now and they did a brilliant job.
"I think it's got a bit overplayed,” he noted.