Victoria Beckham hits 'breaking point' over rift with Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham’s heartbreak deepens amid Brooklyn, Nicola rift

Victoria Beckham is reportedly "losing her mind" over her feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

A family source close to Beckham family told Radaronline.com that the former Spice Girl is still "devastated" after her oldest son and the billionaire heiress snubbed her and secretly renewed their vows.

The event, which was held at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, none of the Beckham family members attended, as they "found out about the renewal after seeing the photos online."

"Victoria still feels completely blindsided by that snub," the insider said.

"To her, it was like a public declaration that Brooklyn has chosen Nicola's side."

"She's told friends she's losing her mind over it. She is at her wits end and refers to Nicola as a 'beast' who's stolen her son in private," the tipster added.

The family feud was first reported when Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David Beckham's milestone 50th birthday celebrations.

The rift between Nicola and Victoria said to have begun when they clashed over bridal gown design back in 2022 during Brooklyn and Nicola's first wedding.

Though Nicola later denied the feud over, a source claimed "Victoria believes this tension has been simmering for a long time."

"She's certain Nicola has been pulling strings quietly. She's confided to David that Nicola’s behavior is becoming unbearable. The vow renewal came across as a calculated move – a show of control by Nicola and her family," the insider added.

However, this phase, without question, "the hardest period" Victoria has ever faced," a family source shared.

"In private, she's devastated. She's confided to friends that Nicola's actions feel like a personal attack on her role as a mother."