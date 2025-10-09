Will Smith, Jada Pinkett drop bombshell about their relationship

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's major move comes to light

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly in a live-in relationship again after living separately for years.

Radar Online reported that the 57-year-old American rapper and actor is getting close to his wife, Jada, as they have started living together again after years of their romantic separation.

For those unaware, the couple tied the knot in 1997, welcomed two kids, Jaden and Willon, and got romantically separated in 2016. They are still legally married and claim their relationship has now become a “life partnership.”

However, people close to the couple told the outlet that Smith and Jada’s unexpected move is more related to finance than love.

The source stated, "It's no secret they've stalled on divorcing because of their shared finances. Now they've decided not to divorce at all.”

“They realized that splitting up for good would be very bad for business – that it's better to be this celebrity couple because it gets them lots of fan attention and free press,” the insider claimed.

Smith and Jada marked their first appearance together in a year on September 6 of this year. The Bad Boys star and the Girls Trip actress were spotted leaving a famous restaurant in Malibu with big smiles on their faces.

"They're not fooling anyone with the happy act,” the source said. “It's clear to their friends they're weathering the storm as a couple to protect their reputations and joint business interests.”

"Now Jada's moved back into the main house, even though she's keeping hold of her other base. They're taking things day by day,” the insider noted.