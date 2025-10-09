David Beckham's hilarious reaction to 'Victoria's husband' label delights fans

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: File photo

David Beckham had fans laughing on Thursday after sharing a playful moment while watching his wife Victoria Beckham’s new Netflix documentary.

In an Instagram Story, the former football star posted a clip from the series showing him sitting for an interview, with the on-screen caption reading: “David Beckham – Victoria’s Husband.”

Adding a laughing emoji, Beckham quipped, “Thanks for clearing that up,” and tagged his wife, @victoriabeckham.

The playful jab comes as Victoria’s new series takes viewers inside her life as a designer, mother, and former Spice Girl , offering a glimpse of her professional rise and family dynamic.

David also makes appearances throughout the show, discussing their long-standing relationship and careers.

The Beckhams, who married in 1999, have become one of Britain’s most enduring celebrity couples.