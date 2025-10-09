 
David Beckham's hilarious reaction to 'Victoria's husband' label delights fans

David Beckham uses Instagram to make a funny comment on wife's Netflix documentary

October 09, 2025

David Beckham had fans laughing on Thursday after sharing a playful moment while watching his wife Victoria Beckham’s new Netflix documentary. 

In an Instagram Story, the former football star posted a clip from the series showing him sitting for an interview, with the on-screen caption reading: “David Beckham – Victoria’s Husband.” 

Adding a laughing emoji, Beckham quipped, “Thanks for clearing that up,” and tagged his wife, @victoriabeckham. 

David Beckhams hilarious reaction to Victoria’s husband label delights fans

The playful jab comes as Victoria’s new series takes viewers inside her life as a designer, mother, and former Spice Girl , offering a glimpse of her professional rise and family dynamic. 

David also makes appearances throughout the show, discussing their long-standing relationship and careers. 

The Beckhams, who married in 1999, have become one of Britain’s most enduring celebrity couples. 

