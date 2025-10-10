Faceless e-challan system comes into effect this month in Sindh

Traffic police officials charge a challan for violating the traffic rules at Saddar area in Karachi on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. — PPI

Committee formed to address e-challan complaints.

No new agreement made after previous contract ended.

Fines increased for overspeeding and reckless driving.

KARACHI: A new e-challan system for traffic violations will come into effect in Karachi on October 27, Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon announced on Friday.

He said traffic challans had been temporarily suspended until the new system is launched, adding that no fresh contract had yet been signed after the expiry of the previous company’s agreement that provided challan machines.

The Sindh police chief further confirmed that a committee has been formed to address public complaints related to e-challans once the new system becomes operational.

Earlier this month, the Sindh Police Department organised an awareness seminar titled “Traffic Rules and Faceless E-Ticketing Challan” to familiarise stakeholders with the upcoming system.

The event drew a large number of participants, including government officials, transporters, lawyers, industrialists, showbiz personalities, and educationists. Senior police officials, including IG Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, also attended the seminar.

Speaking at the event, Odho said that the new faceless e-challan system was introduced ahead of schedule to curb rising traffic accidents and eliminate direct interaction between citizens and police officers during enforcement.

“Now technology will decide who is at fault and who is against the law,” he said, adding that the monitoring staff would only collect and forward camera evidence.

He noted that this shift would not only enhance transparency but also help improve Karachi’s traffic flow and public trust.

IG Memon said the government had extended full support to implement the new system, which aims to align Karachi with international standards.

“In the civilised world, traffic systems operate through cameras without visible police presence on the roads,” he said, commending the Karachi police team for their work.

Public advisory against fake challans

Earlier this month, the Karachi Traffic Police issued a warning to citizens about fake e-challan messages being sent via SMS from private numbers. Officials clarified that the department does not issue challan notices from personal mobile numbers or request payments via EasyPaisa.

The advisory urged citizens to verify any traffic notices through official channels to avoid scams.

Revised traffic fines and penalty points

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has implemented a revised traffic fine and demerit point system across the province under Section 121-A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

According to Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the new schedule introduces heavier penalties for violations such as overspeeding, signal breaking, wrong-way driving, and operating vehicles without a licence.

He said overspeeding fines now stand at Rs5,000 for motorcycles, Rs15,000 for cars, and Rs20,000 for heavy transport vehicles, while driving without a licence could cost offenders up to Rs50,000 and six demerit points. Reckless driving will incur a Rs25,000 fine and eight points.

“Our goal is not to collect fines but to save lives,” Memon said, stressing that traffic violations like overspeeding and one-wheeling are life-threatening acts that will be dealt with strictly.

He added that the government is working on a digital monitoring system and capacity-building measures for traffic police to strengthen enforcement and ensure road safety across Sindh.