‘Men in Grey Suits' send huge warning to Prince William over his new plans

Palace insiders fear William’s 'family-first' monarchy could weaken royal traditions

Prince William’s plans to modernize the monarchy have reportedly worried the “Men in Grey Suits,” a new report has claimed.

Senior royal aides, or as the late Princess Diana used to call them, the “Men in Grey Suits,” have reportedly issued a warning to the Prince of Wales, reported Radar Online.

William is said to want a more relaxed, family-focused approach to royal life and has allegedly planning to make Forest Lodge in Windsor his permanent home even after becoming king.

However, palace insiders fear the Prince of Wales’ ideas could go too far and has warned him that cutting back too much on royal traditions might weaken the monarchy’s connection with the people.

An insider told the publication that he "needs to be careful" as to not weaken the monarchy's public bond.

"The monarch's role demands that duty always comes first," they added. "It isn't about personal preference – it's about responsibility, branding and presentation.”

“Being monarch is a lifelong commitment, and it's an exhausting one,” the aide shared.

Further speaking on the matter, the palace insider said, "There's real unease among the old guard. The Men in Grey Suits – the advisers who've served multiple reigns – think William is moving too fast, too freely.

“They understand his wish to be a hands-on father, but they fear he could forget that the monarchy's strength lies in its visibility and ritual,” they continued.

"Princess Diana used to speak about her fear of these same courtiers – she called them the Men in Grey Suits – and now they're the ones quietly reminding her son that modernizing the monarchy has limits."