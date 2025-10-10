 
Geo News

‘Men in Grey Suits' send huge warning to Prince William over his new plans

Prince William told to ‘be careful’ as the Prince of Wales plans to modernize monarchy raise alarm

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 10, 2025

Palace insiders fear William’s family-first monarchy could weaken royal traditions
Palace insiders fear William’s 'family-first' monarchy could weaken royal traditions

Prince William’s plans to modernize the monarchy have reportedly worried the “Men in Grey Suits,” a new report has claimed.

Senior royal aides, or as the late Princess Diana used to call them, the “Men in Grey Suits,” have reportedly issued a warning to the Prince of Wales, reported Radar Online.

William is said to want a more relaxed, family-focused approach to royal life and has allegedly planning to make Forest Lodge in Windsor his permanent home even after becoming king.

However, palace insiders fear the Prince of Wales’ ideas could go too far and has warned him that cutting back too much on royal traditions might weaken the monarchy’s connection with the people.

An insider told the publication that he "needs to be careful" as to not weaken the monarchy's public bond.

"The monarch's role demands that duty always comes first," they added. "It isn't about personal preference – it's about responsibility, branding and presentation.”

“Being monarch is a lifelong commitment, and it's an exhausting one,” the aide shared.

Further speaking on the matter, the palace insider said, "There's real unease among the old guard. The Men in Grey Suits – the advisers who've served multiple reigns – think William is moving too fast, too freely.

“They understand his wish to be a hands-on father, but they fear he could forget that the monarchy's strength lies in its visibility and ritual,” they continued.

"Princess Diana used to speak about her fear of these same courtiers – she called them the Men in Grey Suits – and now they're the ones quietly reminding her son that modernizing the monarchy has limits."

Prince Harry vs Daily Mail publisher suit hits roadblock: 'Can't use Kate Middleton allegations'
Prince Harry vs Daily Mail publisher suit hits roadblock: 'Can't use Kate Middleton allegations'
King Charles, Prince William send strong message to Harry after 'ultimatum'
King Charles, Prince William send strong message to Harry after 'ultimatum'
Prince Albert of Monaco leads the Monaco Explorations in the Aegean Sea
Prince Albert of Monaco leads the Monaco Explorations in the Aegean Sea
Meghan Markle's Hollywood dream takes hit as big names refuse to join her show video
Meghan Markle's Hollywood dream takes hit as big names refuse to join her show
King Charles marks World Space Week 2025 with a special tribute
King Charles marks World Space Week 2025 with a special tribute
Meghan Markle drops major hint about her feelings for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle drops major hint about her feelings for Prince Harry
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Princess talks about 'love, safety and dignity'
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Princess talks about 'love, safety and dignity'
Prince William clashes with Princess Anne over royal workload expectations
Prince William clashes with Princess Anne over royal workload expectations