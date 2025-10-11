Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans for third child revealed

Meghan Markle has disclosed her plans for third baby to her close friends amid growing speculation over the state of her relationship with husband Prince Harry.

The friend of Meghan tells the Radar Online about Meghan Markle’s plans for third child.

Meghan shares two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Harry.

The outlet reported Meghan has told friends while she adores their two children, she has no plans to have a third.

The insider claims, "Meghan's been very clear that she's done having kids. She feels her family is complete and that having another baby would only complicate things at a time when her marriage and career are both in delicate balance.”

The royal source went on claiming Meghan is focused on building her brand and maintaining independence – “another child doesn't fit into that picture."

However, the source claims Prince Harry has been talking openly about ‘wanting more children’

The close confidant said, "Behind the jokes, there's a lot of real strain. Harry's been talking openly about wanting more children, but Meghan's adamant that two is enough."

A California-based friend of Meghan and Harry claims, Archie and Lilibet doting father would ‘love another baby’, especially since his relationship with his own family is still fractured.