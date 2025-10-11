Kate Winslet reveals the task she was ‘scared' of doing

Kate Winslet reveals she was ‘scared’ of directing

Kate Winslet just admitted that she was “scared” of directing.

The Titanic actress is set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming Christmas film Goodbye June and confessed that nerves got the better of her previously.

Kate told Empire magazine: "I just decided - 'F*** it. I'm gonna do this.'”

"I had thought to myself, 'How do I answer that question?'” she told the outlet.

Kate further mentioned, "I think I've often said, 'I've been raising a family. I've got other things going on.' But actually, I realized that the reason I hadn't directed before now was because I was probably scared."

The actress who is also a part of the cast of Goodbye June - cited the additional scrutiny on female stars who take the helm of the movie as another factor behind her reluctance.

"And I'm acutely aware of how much harder it is for actresses to turn into directors than it is for our male counterparts,” Kate claimed.

"I do believe there is a good deal more scrutiny placed on: 'Can they or can't they do it? What are they going to come up with?'" she explained

Kate also spoke of her upcoming movie, Goodbye June, which is centered around a group of siblings who gather to spend time with their terminally ill mom, June.

She said: "It was very important not to set her (June) up as the perfect, cosy parent.”

"When you're dealing with loss, sometimes vaguely uncomfortable, humorous things can happen. So, it was important to be as real about that side of what's happening to June as possible," Kate Winslet concluded.