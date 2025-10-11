Wendy Osefo faces 16 fraud charges, Bravo delays 'Wife Swap' premiere

Bravo TV has delayed the premiere of the Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition following news of the arrest of Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo.

As per Variety, The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her hubby were arrested on Thursday, October 9, in Carroll County, Maryland, on multiple charges of fraud.

After the news of their arrest, Bravo pushed the premiere of Wife Swap to October 21. Previously, it was scheduled for Oct. 14.

Wife Swap will debut on October 21 with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas instead of the Osefos, whose show has been postponed.

A spokesperson for Wendy told the outlet, “Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues."

"The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead," added the spokesperson.

TMZ broke the news of Wendy and her husband's arrest on fraud charges first.

As pet the documents obtained by the outlet, the Osefos falsely claimed to have been burglarized in April 2024.

Subsequently, they filed three separate insurance claims, estimating that $450,000 worth of goods had been stolen from their house.

As per the latest report, The Osefos face 16 charges, including seven felony charges for allegedly making false insurance claims.