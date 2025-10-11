 
Geo News

Channing Tatum unveils rare role played by daughter for his new gig

Channing Tatum addressed how his daughter Everly helped him play new role better

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2025

Photo: Channing Tatum credits daughter for helping him with new role
Photo: Channing Tatum credits daughter for helping him with new role

Channing Tatum has made a candid confession about his daughter.

In a new chat during an event in Toronto, HELLO! spoke to Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, and director Derek Cianfrance about their new crime film Roofman.

During the discussion, Tatum revealed that his daughter Everly supported him on set and her presence even helped him tap into the joy of his role.

Derek recalled a conversation with the real-life Jeffrey Manchester, the man Tatum portrays in the film, who remains in a maximum-security prison in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

"If you live in a toy store for six months, it has a way to connect you to your inner child. I'm so happy Channing got a chance to be reconnected with his," Manchester told the director.

Prompted by that, Tatum opened up about his daughter's impact on his performance.

"I definitely was," he admitted.

 "I mean, my daughter came to set – and my daughter's never been into a Toys 'R' Us. She's 12 and they're all gone. She was running around, picking up everything and playing with everything."

Before conclusion, he noted, "Hula hooping. It was just joyful. She came in at the right time because it helped me even take the play up another level."

