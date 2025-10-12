Elisabeth Moss gets honest about future career roles

Elisabeth Moss on doing rom-com movies

Elisabeth Moss, known for her dramatic roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale, for example, shares her openness to working in rom-com movies.



Though she adds that her love for dramatic roles made her a likely choice for such movies.

"I obviously gravitate towards more dramatic material because I love doing that. I love dramatic acting, and I don't consider it hard — it's fun for me, is the best way of putting it," she adds.

But the star notes, "My producing partner and I call them 'Capital M' movies, just old-fashioned movies with a great script that are fun to watch. So yeah, I'd love to be a part of something like that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Elisabeth opens up about her role in The Handmaid's Tale, where she played June Osbourne.

She adds that she has drawn to such parts because it's "fun" for her, adding, "That's kind of like the number one thing that I feel like I hear from people after they meet me, especially if they've just seen my work."

"They're always like, okay, I was expecting you to be super, super serious," the actress notes.

Elisabeth meanwhile is set to star in the forthcoming horror film Shell.