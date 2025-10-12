Ed Sheeran reveals his final album will be dropped after death

Photo: Ed Sheeran shares who will reveal his final album after death

Ed Sheeran has made an eerie confession.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the 34-year-old musician revealed that he will never stop contributing to the music industry, even after his death.

For those unversed, his latest album Play dropped on September 12.

During the chat, Sheeran explained that he has arranged for a posthumous album to be released after his passing, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, mother to their two children, in charge of its completion.

"Eject is the album in the will," he shared.

"It's actually in my will and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it. It's fully in [the will] if I were gone tomorrow."

The English singer said the album would include songs spanning from when he was 18 until his final years, with Cherry deciding which ones make the cut.

"Lots of people won't like that of me," Sheeran admitted. "But there will be lots of my fans that would find that super interesting."