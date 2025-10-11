 
Geo News

Kate Middleton honors Diana with jewelry

Kate Honors Princess Diana With Sapphire Jewelry, Expert Says

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2025

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton 

Kate Middleton is subtly keeping Princess Diana’s memory alive through her jewelry choices, according to a jewelry expert who spoke with GB News.

During her October 2 visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, the Princess of Wales appeared to honour her late mother-in-law by wearing sapphire earrings and her iconic sapphire engagement ring, both linked to the beloved Princess Diana.

Princess Diana
Princess Diana

James Harris, Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, told GB News that the Princess’s jewelry created “a cohesive look” that balanced “tradition, symbolism and sentiment.”

“The princess's choice of jewellery creates a cohesive look with her choice of earrings and iconic engagement ring,” Harris explained. 

“Both designs feature blue sapphires, a stunning gemstone that has long been associated with royalty.”

He noted that the earrings are “remarkably similar to a pair owned by Princess Diana,” adding, “It adds further sentiment to her selection when paired with her engagement ring, which was also once owned by the late Princess.”

Harris continued, “Wearing memorial jewellery is a beautiful way of honouring a loved one’s memory while creating a lasting tribute.”


Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls
Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls
Meghan Markle's subtle snub to Prince Harry at Gala raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle's subtle snub to Prince Harry at Gala raises eyebrows
'Duchess of Sussex Toast' earns Meghan Markle's seal of approval
'Duchess of Sussex Toast' earns Meghan Markle's seal of approval
Meghan Markle marks special day with daughter Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle marks special day with daughter Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle unites Prince William, Harry with 'very bad mistake' video
Meghan Markle unites Prince William, Harry with 'very bad mistake'
Kate Middleton reaches out to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid their parents' scandal video
Kate Middleton reaches out to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid their parents' scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans for third child revealed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans for third child revealed
Meghan Markle talks about 'depression, anxiety' in latest statement
Meghan Markle talks about 'depression, anxiety' in latest statement