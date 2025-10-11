Kate Middleton honors Diana with jewelry

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is subtly keeping Princess Diana’s memory alive through her jewelry choices, according to a jewelry expert who spoke with GB News.

During her October 2 visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, the Princess of Wales appeared to honour her late mother-in-law by wearing sapphire earrings and her iconic sapphire engagement ring, both linked to the beloved Princess Diana.

Princess Diana

James Harris, Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, told GB News that the Princess’s jewelry created “a cohesive look” that balanced “tradition, symbolism and sentiment.”

“The princess's choice of jewellery creates a cohesive look with her choice of earrings and iconic engagement ring,” Harris explained.

“Both designs feature blue sapphires, a stunning gemstone that has long been associated with royalty.”

He noted that the earrings are “remarkably similar to a pair owned by Princess Diana,” adding, “It adds further sentiment to her selection when paired with her engagement ring, which was also once owned by the late Princess.”

Harris continued, “Wearing memorial jewellery is a beautiful way of honouring a loved one’s memory while creating a lasting tribute.”



