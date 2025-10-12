How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were most damaged by TV show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the most damaged by a hilarious episode based about them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were worked fun during a South Park episode last year, have faced the most harm through humour.

Speaking in a new Channel 5 documentary, Harry and Meghan: Royal Hypocrites, royal commentator Daisy McAndrew says: "The thing I think damaged Harry and Meghan almost more than anything else was having the mickey taken with the Privacy Tour [South Park] episode.”

"When they were the butt of jokes with the cartoon, showing them as completely hypocritical going on a tour to ask for privacy, but meanwhile baring all on all sorts of late-night TV shows,” she adds.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.